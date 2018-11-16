17,418 police officers promoted in 22 months – Akufo-Addo

news

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that Government, in spite of the many challenges it inherited, has begun the process of retooling and equipping the Ghana Police Service.

According to President Akufo-Addo, this is in fulfilment of the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 Manifesto pledge of resourcing the Police Service sufficiently, so the men and women of the Service can continue to maintain law and order, and protect lives and property.

“Government, in December 2017, acquired some one hundred and eight (108) vehicles for the Service, and in support of Operation Calm Life; and I followed this up, three weeks ago, when I handed over two hundred (200) Toyota vehicles for use by the Police,” the President said.

He continued, “The construction of three hundred and twenty (320) housing units to ease the problems of accommodation is ongoing, and the numerical strength of the Service is being boosted by the recruitment of four thousand (4,000) men and women this year alone.”

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the Graduation Parade of the 48th Officer Cadet Course of the Ghana Police Academy, at the Tesano Police Depot, on Friday, 16th November, 2018.

The President also indicated that a considerable backlog of promotions of personnel have been cleared in my time.

“Between January 2017 and now, some twenty-two (22) months, a total of seven hundred and ninety-five (795) promotions of senior police officers, and sixteen thousand, six hundred and twenty-three (16,623) promotions of junior ranks, have been effected,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo assured that Government will continue to ensure that the police personnel are properly trained, properly equipped and provided with incentives to enable them discharge professionally their duties and obligations without interference from any quarters.

“We are also developing a comprehensive policy to enhance the professional competence and capacity of the police to assist them in dealing with cyber-crimes and cyber security related issues. Additionally, the Marine Unit of the Service will be resourced to work in tandem with the Ghana Navy to deal effectively with threats to our maritime boundaries and resources,” he indicated.