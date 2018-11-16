Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


17,418 police officers promoted in 22 months – Akufo-Addo

The President also indicated that a considerable backlog of promotions of personnel have been cleared in my time

  • Published:
play

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that Government, in spite of the many challenges it inherited, has begun the process of retooling and equipping the Ghana Police Service.

According to President Akufo-Addo, this is in fulfilment of the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 Manifesto pledge of resourcing the Police Service sufficiently, so the men and women of the Service can continue to maintain law and order, and protect lives and property.

“Government, in December 2017, acquired some one hundred and eight (108) vehicles for the Service, and in support of Operation Calm Life; and I followed this up, three weeks ago, when I handed over two hundred (200) Toyota vehicles for use by the Police,” the President said.

He continued, “The construction of three hundred and twenty (320) housing units to ease the problems of accommodation is ongoing, and the numerical strength of the Service is being boosted by the recruitment of four thousand (4,000) men and women this year alone.”

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the Graduation Parade of the 48th Officer Cadet Course of the Ghana Police Academy, at the Tesano Police Depot, on Friday, 16th November, 2018.

READ ALSO: Ashanti region: 'Disappointed' nurses mob Mahama

The President also indicated that a considerable backlog of promotions of personnel have been cleared in my time.

play

 

“Between January 2017 and now, some twenty-two (22) months, a total of seven hundred and ninety-five (795) promotions of senior police officers, and sixteen thousand, six hundred and twenty-three (16,623) promotions of junior ranks, have been effected,” he added.

play

 

President Akufo-Addo assured that Government will continue to ensure that the police personnel are properly trained, properly equipped and provided with incentives to enable them discharge professionally their duties and obligations without interference from any quarters.

play

 

“We are also developing a comprehensive policy to enhance the professional competence and capacity of the police to assist them in dealing with cyber-crimes and cyber security related issues. Additionally, the Marine Unit of the Service will be resourced to work in tandem with the Ghana Navy to deal effectively with threats to our maritime boundaries and resources,” he indicated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

George Andah discharged from 37 hospital George Andah discharged from 37 hospital
Police hunts 4 robbers in Northern Region Police hunts 4 robbers in Northern Region
Minority walks out of Parliament in protest over new regions Minority walks out of Parliament in protest over new regions
Angry Hohoe youth protest against bad roads; burn tyres Angry Hohoe youth protest against bad roads; burn tyres
NIA workers on sit-down strike over unpaid salaries NIA workers on sit-down strike over unpaid salaries
Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema Police arrest 41 criminals in Tema

Recommended Videos

Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana
GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group
Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project



Local

Over 19,000 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV in 2017 – Aids Commission
File Photo
2 Fire Service Directors trade blows over transfers; one bites the other
People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong
Kweku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accra
X
Advertisement