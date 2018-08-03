17 oil smugglers arrested

news

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in collaboration with National Security has arrested seventeen persons suspected to be part of a cartel dealing in illegal smuggling of petroleum products.

The special operation took place upon a tip-off at Aflao in the Volta Region.

A statement issued by the NPA said the suspects who were arrested following a tip-off, were transferring fuel from a ship to drums and gallons around the shores of Aflao in the Volta Region.

"Seven drums, 76 empty drums, 32 filled yellow gallons (25 liter) of diesel and 20 empty containers were retrieved from them during the operation that lasted for about five hours," it added.

The NPA said investigations revealed that the suspects used only text messages to communicate with the captain of the ship and are only able to identify the particular ship they are to approach to conduct their illegalities when lights in all other docked ships are off.

In the second case, four people are in the custody of the Eastern Naval Command for engaging in illegal siphoning of fuel from two “canoe tankers” to fuel tanker vehicle.

The four suspects - Ali Christopher, Nii Armah Odatey, Richard Adjetey and Yetawell Immabasalam were arrested during their operation at the Tema Fishing Harbour around 12 midnight.

The NPA said the tanker vehicle with registration number GN 2931-12 was confiscated together with 16,000 litres of fuel, a pumping machine and fuel hose.

"Unfortunately, the tanker boats and its operators slipped away. A seaward search was mounted for the boats but proved futile", the NPA said.

It added that it is determined to sanitize the industry and therefore urged the public to continue with their support in the fight against fuel smuggling.