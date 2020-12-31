All attempts to trace his whereabout have proved futile.

According to the reports, Juliana Asante who speaks the Ga dialect and English is someone who is into church activities and had been involved in some Christian activities before her disappearance on 25th December 2020.

The reports further indicate that she never told anybody where she was going, so his parents and all other people who have been searching for his whereabout don’t have any leads

The loving family of the young beautiful girl has been forced to put out fliers declaring her missing and encouraging anyone with any leads to contact the police.

The phone numbers, 0555801807 and 0242642339 are also available to anyone who knows anything concerning Juliana's whereabouts for a handsome reward.