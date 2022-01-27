In a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 27, 2022, ahead of the government's major town hall meeting today, Thursday, January 27 in Koforidua to engage Ghanaians on the E-levy, he emphasised that with the implementation of the levy adding that the government will generate revenue to build more roads and also reduce the country's dependence on debt.
1.75% E-levy revenue will build more roads and reduce dependence on debt – Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that the implementation of the controversial 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions will provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth of Ghana.
He said: "The e-levy will provide the government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt."
The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.
The proposed E- levy if approved by Parliament will come into effect on February 1, 2022.
The tax has since been met with mixed reactions, with Ghanaians kicking against it and stressing that it will only place an extra burden on their finances.
