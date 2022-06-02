18 arrested as youth clash with police over Wa sex tape flogging

In a statement by the police, it said: The police are pursuing the remaining suspects to arrest them to face justice”.

According to eye witnesses, the police had to fire warning shot to restore calm.

A video went viral on social media of two lovers being flogged at the Wa-Naa’s palace for allegedly leaking their sex tape.

The 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were paraded in front of the courtyard of the Wa Naa’s Palace and lashed by the irate youth who had dragged the two there to report them to the chief.

Reports had it that the two teenagers received twenty lashes each at the behest of the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Wa-Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV.

The two lovers are a tricycle driver and a ticket seller at the Wa Central Market in the Upper West Region, the reports say.

They were reportedly supposed to take 100 lashes each, but Wa-Naa had mercy on them and reduced it to 20.

They were tied with ropes to poles from head to toe and lashed all over their bodies in the full glare of the public.

Screenshot: Teenagers flogged over sex tape leakage Pulse Ghana

The lady in question allegedly uploaded the sex video on social media on Sunday, May 29, 2022, sparking wild reactions and condemnation.

Her action was deemed to have contravened the customs and traditions of the Waala Traditional Area, hence their punishment.

It is reported that the Waala Traditional Area made a bye-law last year prohibiting the filming and uploading of sexual materials on social media. It followed an observation that the leakage of sex tapes amongst the youth in the Wa municipality was becoming an order of the day.