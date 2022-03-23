18 burnt to death in fatal accident on Takoradi-Cape Coast road

The accident occurred on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

It stated that personnel from the Ghana Fire Service and the ambulance service from the Western and Central regions were quick to respond as they flooded the scene to control the fire outbreak as a result of the accident, transport casualties, and control road traffic as well.

However, the number of dead individuals cannot be confirmed but there were no survivors from the Ford and at least, 18 were confirmed dead.

The occupants on board the Ford 15, including a two-year-old child, were burnt to death beyond recognition.

An eyewitness narrating the incident to Accra-based Asempa FM said the tipper truck driver was driving recklessly and at top speed, hence, the Ford sparked fire shortly after the collision.