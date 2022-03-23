Reports stated that a Ford vehicle from Accra en route to Takoradi crashed with a tipper truck vehicle loaded with quarry stones after a wrongful overtaking by the truck.
18 burnt to death in fatal accident on Takoradi-Cape Coast road
At least 18 people are feared dead in a gory accident at Asem-asa, a town situated along the Takoradi-Cape Coast road.
The accident occurred on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
It stated that personnel from the Ghana Fire Service and the ambulance service from the Western and Central regions were quick to respond as they flooded the scene to control the fire outbreak as a result of the accident, transport casualties, and control road traffic as well.
However, the number of dead individuals cannot be confirmed but there were no survivors from the Ford and at least, 18 were confirmed dead.
The occupants on board the Ford 15, including a two-year-old child, were burnt to death beyond recognition.
An eyewitness narrating the incident to Accra-based Asempa FM said the tipper truck driver was driving recklessly and at top speed, hence, the Ford sparked fire shortly after the collision.
"The driver of the tipper truck was on top speed and there are curves on the road and so he collided with the bus and killed the 16 people including a two-year-old child burning them to death. The driver of the tipper truck and his mate were also burnt in the truck," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh