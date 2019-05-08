According to him, a total of 181 factories across the country have been enrolled since the launch of the policy in 2017.

Mr. Kyeremanten disclosed this when he took his turn at the Ministry of Information’s Meet the Press Series on Tuesday.

The Minister said 57 of the factories are currently in operation, while 22 are still under various stages of construction.

He said 33 factories being financed by seven local banks will commence implementation before the end of this year.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has also earmarked $200,000 for 56 small-scale processing facilities.

Mr. Kyeremanten said the 56 small-scale processing facilities will be owned and managed by youth groups, in order to ensure that the youth are not left out of the 1D1F programme.

He further revealed that some Chinese banks are ready to provide $400 million for the implementation of eight projects.

These projects, the Minister said, will be ready to commence implementation before the end of 2019.

He also sought to clarify certain misconceptions with the One District One Factory programme.

According to him, the 1D1F is a government support programme to help the private sector to establish enterprises.

He explained that out of the 181 factories which have been established, 129 are new companies under the 1D1F while 52 of them are already in existence.