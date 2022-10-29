19% increase in transport fares takes effect today

The move, according to the union has been necessitated by the continuous soaring of prices of petroleum products at the various fuel pumps.

Currently, diesel and petrol are selling for over GH¢18 and GH¢15 respectively at major fuel pumps; a situation transport operators say is eroding their profit.

We’re the great GPRTU, nobody increases lorry fares except us – GPRTU cuts Concerned Drivers to size We’re the great GPRTU, nobody increases lorry fares except us – GPRTU cuts Concerned Drivers to size Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile on Monday, October 24, the VIP JEOUN transport services increased its fares by 20%

The fare from Accra- Kumasi which used to be GH¢85 is now GH¢100, while Accra-Sunyani will now cost GH¢130 cedis.