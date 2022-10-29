RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

19% increase in transport fares takes effect today

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Passengers will from today, October 29, 2022, pay more for transport services as the 19% increase in fares announced by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) takes effect.

Increase in transport fares
Increase in transport fares

Earlier this week, the GPRTU announced the increase in transport fares due to the fuel price hikes.

The move, according to the union has been necessitated by the continuous soaring of prices of petroleum products at the various fuel pumps.

Currently, diesel and petrol are selling for over GH¢18 and GH¢15 respectively at major fuel pumps; a situation transport operators say is eroding their profit.

Meanwhile on Monday, October 24, the VIP JEOUN transport services increased its fares by 20%

The fare from Accra- Kumasi which used to be GH¢85 is now GH¢100, while Accra-Sunyani will now cost GH¢130 cedis.

Also, people moving from Accra to Tamale are now paying GH¢240 for VIP buses.

