The suspect, identified as Patience alias Mummy said to be a teenage single mother with a five-year-old child claimed the baby was deformed -with some of his body parts looking like an animal.

The incident occurred at Akyem Atenrom near Akyem Adubiase in Akyemansa District.

“She is a single mother with a five-year-old child. She left the village to stay in Accra where she got pregnant again and recently came to her village Akyem Atenrom near Akyem Etwereso in Akyemansa District. When she came the family noticed she was pregnant but she denied it so on Friday dawn she entered into labour and delivered herself in a room” Frank Owusu, a witness narrated to Starr News.

“She took the newborn baby into a nearby cocoa farm, slashed the throat with a kitchen knife, and dumped him in the bush. The family became suspicious that the girl has delivered but the baby was missing. Elders in the community were informed and she was impressed upon to show the whereabouts of the baby but she refused, compelling the youth of the community to mount a search which the lifeless body of the baby was discovered."

The body of the baby has been deposited at the hospital morgue while the suspect is assisting police with investigations.