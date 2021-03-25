The suspect was arrested by the Assin Fosu Police Command for committing the crime.

According to reports by Starr FM, the mother of the victims, after several hours of searching for his daughters found the twins lying unconscious in the room of the suspect who is a co-tenant.

Reports stated that the mother of the girls suspected that they were in the room of Nyarkoh because before she left the house, the suspect, was the only one at home.

She forcefully broke into the room of the suspect and found the girls naked with Nyarkoh also lying on the bed after her efforts to find the twins proved futile.

The twins were immediately rushed to the Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu and the doctors confirmed the girls had been defiled when the mother of the victims reported the incident to her husband Francis Nkum Junior.

After conducting a test on the girls, fluids suspected to be sperms were found on them.

The Crime Officer of Assin Fosu Fosu police command, DSP Daniel Darkoh confirmed the incident adding that the suspect, during interrogation admitted the act and said he was under the influence of an unknown evil spirit.

He has, however, pleaded for forgiveness.