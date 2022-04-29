According to the police, John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem, the two suspects, were spotted on Thursday, April 28, at the Okaikoi South constituency where the voting was taken place.
2 arrested for impersonation of policemen at Okakoi South constituency elections
The Ghana Police Service has taken into custody two men who dressed like personnel of the Service during the Okakoi South Constituency Executive elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In a statement copied to the media, the Police said the two men will tried in the law courts.
“We would like to emphatically state that the two suspects are not Police officers. Meanwhile, they are in custody as the investigation continues,” the Police said in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori.
