2 Ghanaian blacksmiths aged 74 and 76 arrested for making guns for criminals

They are suspected to be involved in the manufacture and sale of locally made pistols to criminals in the region.

The arrest follows intelligence picked up by the police that the suspects’ activities may have been undermining the security of the region and the nation at large.

The law enforcement officers retrieved six locally manufactured pistols and 8 single barrel guns after the arrest.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the arrest to Citi News.

According to him, a search has been initiated to apprehend persons who have bought guns from the suspects.

“The suspects will be charged for possession of firearms and put before the court to face the full rigours of the law. We are pursuing the persons who have benefited from this criminal venture.

“Very soon, we will zero in on some of these persons who have benefited from this criminal venture, i.e, persons who have bought locally manufactured pistols and these types of guns from these persons,” DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.