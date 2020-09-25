Godwin Ako Gunn said the register in its current state stands to disenfranchise many Ghanaians in the upcoming elections.

“We are looking at figures close to two million that are missing from the voter register,” he told Accra FM on Thursday.

The opposition NDC have been strong critics of the Electoral Commission (EC) following some irregularities in the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise.

Deputy National Communication Officer of NDC, Godwin Ako Gunn

There have been reports that the names of some registrants are missing from the provisional voters’ register.

The EC has, however, played down the errors detected in the electoral roll, insisting such anomalies are the reason why the voters’ registration exhibition is held in order to rectify them.

The Commission’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, said the challenges faced by the Commission are, therefore, normal.

“Exhibition is part of voter registration; you cannot talk of a final register without exhibition, so they are all part of the processes,” Dr. Quaicoe told Joy News.

“The normal challenges we know is there will be some wrongly spelled names, missing names that will be ratified. Like I said these are normal."

Meanwhile, the EC has revealed plans to conduct a limited voter registration for eligible people who couldn't register during the mass registration.