2 people killed as fight breaks out at New Year party

Police in the area is reported as having told JoyNews that a fierce argument erupted between the youth of Yagaba and Kubori during the party.

Tempers rose and a young man from the Yagaba community was stabbed to death in the process.

His death caused a reprisal attack from the youth of Yagaba but they ended up killing an innocent resident of a different community called Sakpala.

The incident caused tension in the area but the police said security has been intensified in the area to avert further reprisals.