2 people killed as fight breaks out at New Year party

Police in the North East Region has launched an investigation into the death of two people at a New Year party following an alcohol-fueled argument.

Bloody knife

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of Saturday at Yagaba in the region’s Mamprugu Moaduri district.

Police in the area is reported as having told JoyNews that a fierce argument erupted between the youth of Yagaba and Kubori during the party.

Tempers rose and a young man from the Yagaba community was stabbed to death in the process.

His death caused a reprisal attack from the youth of Yagaba but they ended up killing an innocent resident of a different community called Sakpala.

The incident caused tension in the area but the police said security has been intensified in the area to avert further reprisals.

As part of the ongoing investigations in the three communities, the corpse of one of the deceased is reportedly expected to be exhumed today, Monday, January 3, 2022, upon a request by the police for an autopsy.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

