The bodies of the deceased included a female identified as Anita Shaw Aggrey, 25, and Andy Lawson, a male who died on spot have been deposited at the Ada East District Hospital mortuary while others who sustained serious injuries have been admitted at the hospital Sege Polyclinic and Ada East District Hospital receiving treatment.

The incident according to reports by the Daily Graphic occurred at about 8:25 a.m.

READ MORE: 3 die in gory accident at Teacher Mante

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, said the accident involved a Mercedes Sprinter bus with registration number GE 4959-11 carrying 23 passengers on board from Accra to Aflao and a Kia Rio saloon car with registration number GB 2845-12 with three persons on board, which was moving from Akatsi to Accra.

She stated that preliminary investigations indicated that the Sprinter bus, which was being driven by Kwaku Mensah Ekedewovor, burst a rear tyre.

The driver appeared to have lost control of the steering wheel, veered off its lane into the opposite lane, and ran into the saloon car being driven by Kwame Ackuaku.