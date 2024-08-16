ADVERTISEMENT
2 police officers interdicted for allegedly extorting GH¢3,820 from motor pillion rider

Kojo Emmanuel

Two police officers have been interdicted following allegations of torture and extortion involving a motor pillion rider.

Motor pillion rider (File photo)


According to reports, the two officers, whose names have been disclosed as Lance Corporal Philimon Agbevem and Lance Corporal Peter Gbadagbo, were accused of torturing and extorting GH¢3,820 from a motor pillion rider in Accra.

The alleged incident took place on July 22, 2024, when the rider was reportedly stopped by the officers for a routine check.

A video making rounds on social media where the pillion rider accused the two officers, who were on visibility duty, of torturing him and extorting a sum of GH¢3,820.

The rider claimed that despite reporting the incident to the Cantonments Police Station, no action was taken, prompting him to call for a thorough investigation into the matter.

In response to the allegations, the Ghana Police Service has taken swift action by interdicting the two officers involved on August 9, 2024.

In a statement, the police administration assured the public that the officers would be subjected to due legal processes.

The case is currently under investigation, with the two officers assisting in the inquiries.

The police service urged the public to remain confident in its efforts to maintain transparency and accountability in such matters.

Watch the video as pillion rider narrates his ordeal:

