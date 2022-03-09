2 Policemen involved in bullion van robberies killed; 4 arrested

The police also arrested four other policemen during its intelligence-led operation at Borteyman near Ashaiman in connection with its ongoing investigations into the robberies.

In addition, one civilian suspect was arrested.

The police said in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Relations, DCOP Kwesi Ofori on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, indicated that five other suspects, all civilians, got away with bullet wounds.

The arrested suspects are to be arraigned today, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

"During the raid at Borteyman, near Ashaiman, there was an exchange of gunshots and two policemen, No. 58284 Constable Reindolph Ansah and No. 53549 Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies, were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

"Some other suspects believed to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape the scene," the police said.

"Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen.

"We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding," the statement said.

Recall that Ghana Police Service has assured the general public that officers found to be complicit in the series of Bullion Van robbers will not be protected.

Ofori made the promise during an interview with Citi News, stressing that thorough investigations have begun into the crimes.