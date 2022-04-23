"There are two separate road crashes on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1), between Adjeikojo and Abattoir, involving a saloon car and an articulated truck, and a single roll over rigid truck partially obstructing the free flow of traffic," the law enforcement agency announced on Saturday, April 23.

"Tema and Airport MTTD Accident Prevention Squads (APS), are at the scene controlling traffic, with the Road Safety Management Service Limited crew standing by to assist with the recovery and towing of the vehicles."

It went further to entreat "the Accra bound motorists approaching the crash scenes are entreated to drive with prudent speed, and comply with police hand signals and directions."

It remains unclear what caused the two accidents, but the police assured that they will give an update to the general public in due course when investigations unravel the facts.

The motorway has been accident-prone over the years and many lives have been lost to road crashes on the 19-kilometer highway.

During rainy seasons accidents on the motorway become regular because it is a concrete road and it becomes slippery and friction reduces between it and vehicle tyres.

On April 6, 2022, a military bus carrying some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces was involved in an accident on the same highway.