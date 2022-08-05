RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

20 Ghanaian fishermen jailed in Nigeria for smuggling 'wee'

Twenty Ghanaians are in the grips of Nigeria law for allegedly smuggling 13.670 kilogrammes of marijuana from Ghana to Nigeria.

The Ghanaians were sentenced to one-year imprisonment each by the Federal High Court in Lagos State in Nigeria on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The court presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy and unlawful transportation of the drug.

The convicted fishermen include Francis Teye, Kweke Komel, Gad Adjah, Theophilus Tetteh, Kwesi Aboagye, Ekon Fynn, Kwamena Baah, Kwabina Adjei, Micheal Okutu, Isaac Kofi, Kweku Moko, Kwezi Adzi and Kweku Mensah.

Others are Micheal Kofi, Ekon Bentum, Kwesi Amissah, Joshua Huago, Otu Otipeseku, Isaac Yorsson and Nana Kodwo.

They were arrested in the Nigerian territorial waters on January 14, 2022, with drugs from Ghana.

According to the prosecutor, Fingere Dinneys Owen, their crime was contrary to and punishable under sections 11(b) and 14(b) of the Nigerian National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The convicts, however, pleaded guilty while their lawyers pleaded to the court for mercy as they are first-time offenders.

