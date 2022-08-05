20 Ghanaian fishermen jailed in Nigeria for smuggling 'wee'

The court presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy and unlawful transportation of the drug.

The convicted fishermen include Francis Teye, Kweke Komel, Gad Adjah, Theophilus Tetteh, Kwesi Aboagye, Ekon Fynn, Kwamena Baah, Kwabina Adjei, Micheal Okutu, Isaac Kofi, Kweku Moko, Kwezi Adzi and Kweku Mensah.

Others are Micheal Kofi, Ekon Bentum, Kwesi Amissah, Joshua Huago, Otu Otipeseku, Isaac Yorsson and Nana Kodwo.

They were arrested in the Nigerian territorial waters on January 14, 2022, with drugs from Ghana.

According to the prosecutor, Fingere Dinneys Owen, their crime was contrary to and punishable under sections 11(b) and 14(b) of the Nigerian National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.