20 Ghanaian startups graduate from UNICEF Startup Lab Accelerator in Accra

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at the University of Ghana, Legon; the UNICEF Deputy Representative in Ghana Fiachra McAsey said: “We continue to be inspired by this new cohort of talented startups, who are leveraging digital technology and their business acumen to build new products and services to tackle some of the most difficult challenges faced by young people in Ghana today.

“The 20 startups make up a cohort of resourceful, dedicated and talented individuals from across the country. It has been our pleasure to accompany them over the past six months through the UNICEF StartUp Lab Accelerator Programme, and we look forward to supporting them further, as they join our Alumni network, and continue to make a difference for children and young people in Ghana, and beyond. "

The Acting Country Director of KOICA Ghana, Mr. Seungmin Oh said: “KOICA firmly believes in the transformative power of entrepreneurship and innovation. We recognize the importance of creating an enabling environment that fosters creativity, provides necessary resources, and encourages collaboration. KOICA is proud to have been a part of the journey of the 20 startups, and we remain committed to supporting the growth of entrepreneurship and innovation in Ghana. We will continue to invest in programs that empower young entrepreneurs and equip them with the skills, resources, and networks needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape.”

The Korea Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Ambassador Lim Jung-Taek said, “The Republic of Korea is honoured to have been a part of this transformative initiative, which has nurtured the seeds of entrepreneurship and paved the way for a brighter future for these talented individuals. He said, “South Korea has long been a testament to the power of technology-driven progress which has seen it invest more than 4% of its GDP in research and development, fueling groundbreaking discoveries and fostering an environment that thrives on innovation.”

“This commitment to technological advancement has yielded incredible results, giving rise to global companies that have left an indelible mark on various industries.”

Led by UNICEF in Ghana and supported by KOICA under the “KOICA-UNICEF Accelerating Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Ghana” project, the UNICEF StartUp Lab is an accelerator program dedicated to support businesses working towards advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for children and young people.

This milestone marks the culmination of a journey aimed at enhancing the business, technological, and communication skills of participating entrepreneurs, strengthening their product and businesses, and ultimately increasing their social impact.

Now in its third year, the UNICEF StartUp Lab has accelerated over 50 startups from across Ghana, including by investing over $100,000 in prototyping funding to support the development and impact of these businesses. The UNICEF StartUp Lab has been instrumental in equipping Ghanaian startups with the necessary skills, resources, and support to address pressing challenges faced by children and young people in the country. By aligning their efforts with the UN's SDGs, these startups are poised to create lasting change and contribute to a better future for the nation's youth.

“We are thrilled to witness the successful completion of another cohort in the UNICEF StartUp Lab,” stated Gerhard Malah, UNICEF StartUp Lab Program Manager at MEST. “As these entrepreneurs graduate from the program, we have full confidence in their ability to make significant strides in developing and refining their businesses, ultimately serving their communities in even more impactful ways.”

The UNICEF StartUp Lab Demo Day is the culmination of months of hard work by our talented graduates, who have been working tirelessly to bring their innovative ideas to life.