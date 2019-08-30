Accompanying the champions from St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast who won the 2019 edition of the NSMQ competition are on the trip together with quiz mistress, Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann.

The 2019 NSMQ champions, Anthony Papa Eliason, Maino Afful Joseph Kwaku and Newton Jimmy Stephen were flown to Nairobi to begin their much-deserved vacation and flown to Dubai via Kenyan airways.

St. Augustine's College after a fierce battle between St Peter's SHS (PERSCO), Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon were crowned champions.

The school won the contest with 39 points beating their contenders, St Peter's SHS (PERSCO), with 25 points and Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon recording 34 points.

The school was fired up to add a second to the trophy they last won in 2007. They flaunted their strength over the two challengers and finished the contest.