As part of measures to make the sub-regional examinations more credible, this year will see the introduction of biometric verification amongst the students.

Explaining the reason for this novelty, Mrs Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, the Head of the National Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) said: "In order to nip in the bud the growing trend of impersonation, the registration exercise for the 2019 examination for school candidates, for the first time, will capture fingerprints of candidates. Every candidate for this year’s examination would be biometrically verified".

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has assured the public that it is determined to intensify the fight against all forms of examination malpractices by providing further training for supervisors and invigilators.

The exams will start with Basketry 3 project work today and it is expected to end on the June 7, 2019.