He said Ghanaians will have to decide between a party of good conscience and one with a bad conscience.

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, Awuku said the 2020 elections as a fight between the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Darkness.

“We are going to work extra harder to make sure we retain the seat comes 2020…it’s an election between the kingdom of God and the kingdom of darkness …we will work ten times than what we did in 2016…NPP will approach it as if we are in opposition,” he stressed.

The NPP has released a set of guidelines for its impending parliamentary and presidential primaries.

It announced that it will hold its presidential primaries on April 25, 2020.

The nominations will close on Thursday, 20 February 2020.

An aspiring parliamentary candidate, according to the party shall procure the nomination forms at GH¢2,000 and pay GH¢20,000 as the filing fee.

Aspiring candidates other than the sitting MPs are required to pay GH¢30,000 as a party development fee.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu noted, however, that women, youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) will enjoy a rebate of 50 percent on the filing fees and development levy.

By this, they will be required to pay a nonrefundable fee of GH¢27,000.