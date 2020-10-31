The two days live virtual crusade, organised on October 29-30, 2020, witnessed testimonies live from viewers the world over as the Jesus Miracle Crusade call centre was overwhelmed with calls several hours after the live broadcast and many responded to the altar call.

The Host Rev. Fr Benjamin Ayitey Okine on behalf of the Morning Dew Family worldwide thanked God for a successful crusade and also thanked his father's who trained him.

He said special thanks to the Lord Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Accra, Right Rev. Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, Dean of the Cathedral, Very Rev Dr. George Neequaye, Founder of the Perez Chapel-Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, and all believers who tuned in via Tv, Radio or Online(Morning Dew App, Facebook, YouTube).

The crusade has the set time for the uncommon manifestations of the anointing.

Credit: Raphael Yagley