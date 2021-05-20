2020 polls were flawed, poorly conducted – NDC rubbishes EC’s achievement claims

This follows a two-day workshop by the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to review the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In the aftermath of the forum, EC boss Jean Mensa said the Commission chalked some significant feats despite encountering a few challenges.

Pulse Ghana

“As a nation, as a Commission, and as stakeholders, it is important that we recognise the feats we achieved through the 2020 electoral process for the purpose of documenting best practices and experience and to ensure that the successful strategies adopted do not fall through the cracks of inordinate fault-finding and critique,” Jean Mensa said.

“Sadly, we are slow to recognize where we have put good processes and systems in place, much less document them. In a bid to improve upon our past performance, we rush to propose new recommendations when the old processes and structures are working very well.”

Reacting to this at a press conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, the NDC rubbished claims by the EC that it chalked some successes during the election.

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, described last year’s elections as flawed and manipulated to favour the NPP.

“The facts show that last year’s election was one of the most poorly conducted, flawed and manipulated election in the history of this country; a situation that has undermined the strides we have made since the inception of this 4th republican democratic dispensation,” he told the media.

According to him, “the dubious handling of the printing and distribution of ballot papers and other electoral materials led to ballot stuffing by the NPP in their strongholds and other regions.”

The NDC and its candidate John Mahama lost the 2020 presidential election to Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party challenged the result of the election in court, accusing the EC of organising a fraudulent election.