2020 WASSCE papers were intentionally leaked - Africa Education Watch

In an interview on Accra based Joy News, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, said these question papers were sent from West African Examinations Council’s (WAEC) IT department to other online platforms which were subsequently forwarded to his outfit by a member on the platform.

“WAEC confirmed the day after we blew the cover that indeed it had leaked from their headquarters and that they had instituted an internal inquiry. 10 months after the leakage, no one has informed us about the outcome of such an inquiry and whether it happened at all.”

“But it leaked from the WAEC’s own IT department and it leaked unto a platform which was eventually forwarded to our assessment team by a member of that particular platform,” he added.

Mr Asare alleged that the leaked information contained the names, email addresses, telephone numbers of examiners.

“But WAEC immediately after the leakage held a press conference, met the media and assured them that particular list was a provisional list and that they had about 20,000 markers or examiners and so the 1,520 could not have… only to turn around and use the same 1,520 examiners to mark the papers”, he added.