2021 BECE results released; Results of 46 candidates cancelled

The statement released by WAEC on Monday, February 28, also noted that a total of 572,167 candidates made up of 287,730 males and 284,437 females sat for the examination.

“The scripts of candidates from 24 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny. The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations,” portions of the statement stated.

In all, 18,028 schools presented candidates for the examination, which was administered at 2,158 centres. 7,315 representing 1.28% were absent out of the total number of candidates who registered for the exams.

The Council cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

Candidates can access their results online at the Council’s website, www.waecgh.org or wait for the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education to dispatch results to their various schools.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries, to conduct the examinations and to award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

It was established in 1952. The council has contributed to education in Anglophonic countries of West Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Gambia), with the number of examinations they have coordinated, and certificates they have issued.