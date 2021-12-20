RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2021 Christmas: Lordina Mahama puts smiles on the faces of orphans

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Former First Lady Mrs. Lordina Mahama has joined the Osu Children's Home where she led officials of her organisation, the Lordina Foundation, to present Christmas goodies to the children and the staff.

This is an annual charity activity for Mrs. Mahama who has been supporting a total of six orphanages across the country, not only at Christmas but at other times during the year.

In addition to the Osu Children's Home, the Lordina Foundation also sent items to the Christ Faith Foster Home at Fafraha, Tamale Children's Home, Anfaani Children's Home in Tamale, Bethesda Children's Home, and Frank May Children's Home, both in Techiman.

Another beneficiary is the Gambaga Witches Camp.

