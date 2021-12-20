This is an annual charity activity for Mrs. Mahama who has been supporting a total of six orphanages across the country, not only at Christmas but at other times during the year.
2021 Christmas: Lordina Mahama puts smiles on the faces of orphans
Former First Lady Mrs. Lordina Mahama has joined the Osu Children's Home where she led officials of her organisation, the Lordina Foundation, to present Christmas goodies to the children and the staff.
Recommended articles
Pulse Ghana
In addition to the Osu Children's Home, the Lordina Foundation also sent items to the Christ Faith Foster Home at Fafraha, Tamale Children's Home, Anfaani Children's Home in Tamale, Bethesda Children's Home, and Frank May Children's Home, both in Techiman.
Pulse Ghana
Another beneficiary is the Gambaga Witches Camp.
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh