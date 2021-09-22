COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world since the pandemic began and in spite of the pandemic, individuals and organizations have committed to serving society and restoring hope to our world.

Humanitarian Awards Global stands to celebrate and honour these extraordinary gifts the world has been blessed with. Awards were presented to organizations and individuals working to achieve the SDGs.

Additionally, philanthropists and NGOs in the area of healthcare were honoured, with special recognition for personalities that played vital roles in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic locally and internationally.

This year saw stellar performances from some of Ghana's finest musicians and talents such as Akwaboah, Ceccy Twum, Jayana, Cwesi Oteng, Naana The Violinist, Rhymesonny, and Comedian Hogan, with hosts; Kwesi Akwatia and Priscila Addai Kwarteng —who had such amazing chemistry on stage at the Labadi Beach Hotel to celebrate change makers, which was a success.

Also in attendance was Tamas Feher, Hungary Ambassador to Ghana gracing the occasion as the Special Guest of honour.

Dr. Rev. Lawrence Tetteh and David Bekesi, Deputy Director of the Embassy of Hungary, and Mari Ellis, Managing Director of Euracare were also present as guests of honor.

This year's ceremony dubbed 'celebrating change makers' has indeed thrown the spotlight on these exceptional people doing remarkably well to shine their light in the darkest of times.

Management of the awards ceremony expressed their deepest gratitude to sponsors, media houses, and nominees for making the ceremony one to behold.

They are geared up and ready to convene again in a year, to recognise more change-makers in Ghana and beyond.

The following people were honorary awards recipients who were nominated for their distinguished humanitarian achievements over the years.

Pulse Ghana

Lifetime Achievement Honorary Award:

Her Ladyship Justice (Mrs.) Georgina Theodora Wood

(Former Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana)

Distinguished Achievement Honorary Awards receivers.

Dr. Oliver-Commey

(Ghana Infectious Disease Centre)

Dr. Mrs. Gifty Lamptey

(MD of Dominion International Petroleum Ltd., Sidalco Roads, and Empire Concretes Ltd.)

Nanahemaa Adwoa Awindor.

(Development Queen-mother of Afigya-Kwabre Community in the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana)

Dr. Ivy Asantewaa Asante

(Noguchi Research Memoria Institutes)

Isaac Kofi Egyir

(AG Director of Ghana Prison Service)

Dr. Emmanuel Ahiable

(Ridge General Hospital)

Madam Yaa Preprah Honorable.

(Development worker with over 30 years experience in sustainable community development.)

Dr. Hawa Malechi

(Tamale Teaching Hospital)

Mrs Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed

(Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency at Northern Region, Tamale.)

Dr. Augustina Angelin Sylverkene

(Kumasi Center for Collaborative Center)

Chief MLS. Lic. Augustine E. Sagoe

(Korle Bu Teaching Hospital)

Dr. Mary Amoakoh-Coleman

(Noguchi Research Memoria Institutes)

Dr. Emmanuel Amankrah

(LEKMA Hospital)

Fred K. Smith

Media, Multimedia group

Philomina Obeng Donkor

(Ridge Hospital)

Dr. Eric Wedam

(War Memorial Hospital Navrongo)

Dr. Bernard Oko Boye

(Former Deputy Minister of Health)

Rev Jonathan Nii please Armah Gordson

(Korle Bu Teaching Hospital)

Verna Mineral Water

(The Verna Changing People’s lives).

Delali Rosemary Gavor

(Senior Staff Midwife at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) )

Yvonne Boaduaa.

(Nyakonton Rehab at Begero in the Eastern Region)

Pastor, Daniel Amoateng.

(The President of the Daniel Amoateng Foundation (DANAF)

Dr. Kwame Abrokwaa-Yankyera.

(Specialized cosmetic, aesthetic, and reconstructive plastic surgeon and a certified fellow of the West African college of surgeons)

Genevieve Basigha.

(Founder of ‘Research Utilization School for the Deaf (RUSFORD)’ at Obuasi)

Ernestina Werekuu