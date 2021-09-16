Earlier, WAEC reported that the 2021 Elective Maths and English Language of the papers found their way into the public domain.

It said it was withdrawing the supervisors and invigilators from supervising the WASSCE pending further sanctions.

WAEC said it has rescheduled Physics and Business Management examination in the ongoing WASSCE due to leakage.

The two papers [Physics and Business Management] were scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021, but reports circulated on social media Wednesday morning indicated that the papers have been cancelled.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC confirmed that "extracts of parts of the questions" for the Mathematics (Elective) 2 and Section A of English Language 2 papers written on September 9 and September 13 respectively were circulated on some social media platforms.

Addressing the press, the Head of the Test Administration Division of WAEC, George Ohene-Mantey, said the council remained focused on its mandate of conducting credible examinations at all levels, and that "despite the challenges, we are steadfast in our commitment to conduct the 2021 examination."

"As part of efforts to keep our publics well-informed, the council deemed it fit to give periodic updates to its stakeholders through your reliable media platforms on the conduct of the ongoing WASSCE for school candidates.

"The WASSCE 2021, which commenced on August 16, 2021, is ongoing at the 763 examination centres across the country," he stated.

He noted that WAEC's "investigative team is tracking these websites/WhatsApp/Telegram groups whose modus operandi the team has identified to include enticing candidates to part with money by posting several fake versions of questions and posting of actual questions on paid for groups after receipt and opening of question paper packets at the centre."

Here are the 11 schools found for the leakage:

Ejisu Senior High Technical School

Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School

Ideal College, Sunyani

Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi

Modern Senior High School, Kpong

Tepa Senior High School

Yeji Senior High Technical School

King David College, Somanya

Modern Senior High School, Kintampo

Oyoko Methodist Senior High School