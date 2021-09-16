The 2021 WASSCE has been marred with the leakage of some papers on social media.
2021 WASSCE papers leakage: We're monitoring the candidates - WAEC
Following the leakage of some papers in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 11 senior high schools (SHSs) in the country, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it is closely monitoring the conduct of school candidates.
Earlier, WAEC reported that the 2021 Elective Maths and English Language of the papers found their way into the public domain.
It said it was withdrawing the supervisors and invigilators from supervising the WASSCE pending further sanctions.
WAEC said it has rescheduled Physics and Business Management examination in the ongoing WASSCE due to leakage.
The two papers [Physics and Business Management] were scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021, but reports circulated on social media Wednesday morning indicated that the papers have been cancelled.
A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC confirmed that "extracts of parts of the questions" for the Mathematics (Elective) 2 and Section A of English Language 2 papers written on September 9 and September 13 respectively were circulated on some social media platforms.
Addressing the press, the Head of the Test Administration Division of WAEC, George Ohene-Mantey, said the council remained focused on its mandate of conducting credible examinations at all levels, and that "despite the challenges, we are steadfast in our commitment to conduct the 2021 examination."
"As part of efforts to keep our publics well-informed, the council deemed it fit to give periodic updates to its stakeholders through your reliable media platforms on the conduct of the ongoing WASSCE for school candidates.
"The WASSCE 2021, which commenced on August 16, 2021, is ongoing at the 763 examination centres across the country," he stated.
He noted that WAEC's "investigative team is tracking these websites/WhatsApp/Telegram groups whose modus operandi the team has identified to include enticing candidates to part with money by posting several fake versions of questions and posting of actual questions on paid for groups after receipt and opening of question paper packets at the centre."
Here are the 11 schools found for the leakage:
Ejisu Senior High Technical School
Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School
Ideal College, Sunyani
Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi
Modern Senior High School, Kpong
Tepa Senior High School
Yeji Senior High Technical School
King David College, Somanya
Modern Senior High School, Kintampo
Oyoko Methodist Senior High School
Klo Agogo Senior High School
