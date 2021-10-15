The award celebrates the success, innovation, and strategic vision of leading businesswomen across several sectors and industries, identifying the most forward-thinking women operating at the highest level in business.
2021 Women's Choice Awards: 31-year-old nominated as woman CEO of the year
Sheena Edem Dzisah, the Chief Executive Officer of Trapezium Roofing System has been nominated for the 2021 Women's Choice Award as the Woman CEO of the year.
The 31-year-old, Edem Dzisah has demonstrated bravery and dared to challenge the status quo over the years.
She is the only female in construction who climbs high buildings to take measurements for roofing.
Her bravery has won the hearts of her teaming clients and partners in the industry.
The young woman owns a roofing company and has demonstrated her abilities of roofing in a male-dominated field.
Edem has roofed buildings including the Ridge mortuary, Paradise resorts (Lindador), Somanya SHS, and residential properties in the country.
