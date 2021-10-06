2021/2022 National Service: Over 81,000 graduates posted nationwide

A total of 81,081 graduates have been posted to various agencies across the country to begin their one-year mandatory national service from Monday, October 11, 2021.

The secretariat further urged prospective service personnel to visit the scheme’s website http://www.portal.nss.gov.gh for the confirmation of their postings.

In a statement, the NSS said: “The Management of National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, October 6, 2021, deployed a total of 81,081 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions who enrolled for the 2021/2022 national service to various user agencies across the country.”

It added in the statement that not all applicants have been posted due to some discrepancies detected in the online registration details of some of them.

“Management wishes to inform the general public that, some prospective service personnel have been placed on hold for further verification due to discrepancies detected in their online registration details.”

“Notifications have already been sent to the affected personnel, and they are hereby directed to visit any regional office of the scheme with a copy of the enrollment forms, student ID, any national ID and a soft copy of their passport picture saved with their NSS number as file name to clear them for posting.”

Meanwhile, all posted national service personnel are required to schedule an appointment online and visit the registration centers on the scheduled date and time. The secretariat says it wants to avoid overcrowding in breach of COVID-19 protocols.