2022 another year of roads — Nana Addo declares

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the construction of roads is one of the key policies the government will embark on in his second term of office.

Road construction

He has declared 2022 yet another year of roads.

"Roads, roads, and more roads. It’s the #YearOfRoads," he said in a Twitter post.

According to him, he will largely focus and prioritize road projects to improve infrastructure.

"The government of Ghana will start work on nine new major road projects in parts of the country this year (2022) and complete many others that are at advanced stages of completion," he said.

The President in his quest to address the poor road networks in major parts of the country declared 2020 and 2021, as the "Year of Roads".

Delivering his inaugural speech at the Fore Court of Parliament on Thursday, Nana Addo, said the year 2020 was declared the year of roads which saw a major improvement of the road networks in every part of the country, however, there is still a lot more work to be done to improve the flow of road traffic in Ghana.

"Many roads were constructed at a faster pace than before and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads.

"This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure," he added.

