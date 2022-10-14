2022 National Essay Competition launched in Accra

The Managing Director and CEO of UBA Ghana Chris Ofikulu stated that the competition which started in 2014 is a follow-up on the Read Africa project. Read Africa gives books to schools and communities to inculcate the habit of reading among the youth in Africa.

Chris Ofikulu noted “the National Essay Competition has grown to be the best initiative that allows every Secondary School student to exhibit their cognitive skills and potential while developing positive problem-solving and critical reasoning skills. The National Essay Competition is one of our stunning initiatives to support the Government of Ghana in developing the youths in Ghana to which we will forever pledge our full commitment”.

The Managing Director added that, so far, 24 students have benefitted from the scholarships awarded by the UBA Foundation through the National Essay Competition.

Speaking at the launch, the Director, of the Schools and Instructions Division, Mrs. Patty Assan noted that it is universally acknowledged that education is an investment in human capital. It is considered the principal instrument for the acquisition of the requisite knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes for improving the overall levels of efficiency, productivity, and technical and managerial performance of the labour force.

She praised UBA for the choice of the essay topic for this year as the world continues to battle the consequences of sports betting among the youth particularly, under-aged students. I will be interested in the winning Essay and to see some of the innovative ideas from the students. This would further augment what we are doing in partnership with other agencies to deal with this matter.

Pulse Ghana

The launch which took place at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon saw other schools like Achimota School, Accra Girls Senior High School, and West Africa Senior High School attending.

The current champion, Miss Augustina Yohunu Amanor from the Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua expressed her excitement at winning the ultimate prize in the 2021 edition and encouraged all students present to take advantage of the competition to participate. She also noted that this could further improve their writing skills and help them become better students.