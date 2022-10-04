2022 NSMQ: 144 SHS to show off bragging rights

The increase follows the inclusion of nine schools, which although did not win their respective regional contests but finished the contest with 40 points or better.

The nine schools added are the Achimota School, Mankranso SHS, Ofori Panin SHS, Osei Kyeretwie SHS, T.I. AMASS, Kumasi, SDA SHS, Bekwai, St Monica's SHS, Tema SHS, and the Winneba SHS.

They will, thus, join the 108 regional qualifiers for the preliminary stage for the national championship after which they will be joined by 27 seeded schools at the one-eighth stage for the contest which will be held for the second successive time in Kumasi from October 10 to 26, 2022.

The Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Education, Sheila Naa Boamah, speaking at the launch expressed the belief that if girls were given the same level of preparation and support that boys got for such contests, there would be a lot more balanced contestants.

According to her, "The increase in female participation will not only be good for the competition but will also engender healthy competition among schools that already take place anytime these competitions are ongoing."

On the part of the Managing Director of Primetime Ghana Limited, organiser of the event, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, said the contest would return to its former format where all 108 schools that made it to the national championship through the regional qualifiers would compete at the preliminary stage.

"I would like to commend the heads of schools and the teachers for the enormous effort they have put into preparing the students for the competition, year in and year out.

"We appreciate all the personal sacrifices you have put in just to see these students thrive and to ensure their success in this competition," Nana Ankomah-Asare stated.

Current and old students of the various schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the Cristiano Ronaldo of the contest while others brag to be the Lionel Messi of the competition.