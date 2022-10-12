2022 NSMQ: 'Abrempong' Osei Tutu SHS beats Nifa SHS and Boso SHTS to progress

One of the schools that impressed was Osei Tutu Senior High School, stylized as Abrempong, which dominated Nifa SHS and Boso SHTS at the Kumapley Auditorium, KNUST.

Although the third round was disappointing for all three schools, Osei Tutu SHS managed a point in this round whilst Nifa and Boso both scored zero points.

The magic of substitution worked for Boso SHTS who changed tactics heading into the fourth round.

This substitution had an immediate impact on their scores for that round and saw them end the contest with more appreciable scores.

Nifa Senior High School also came back strongly into the contest in Round Four but Osei Tutu SHS maintained their class and dominated that round.