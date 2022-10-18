2022 NSMQ: Accra Academy humiliates Adu Gyamfi SHS and Mt. Camel Girls

Adu Gyamfi SHS and Mt. Camel Girls gave Accra Academy a good fight, however, Accra Academy came out superior.

A mathematics question welcomed the contestants to round one. Given the coordinates of a canoe drift, they all attempted but failed to calculate the distance of the drift.

However, they had settled into the contest when the next round of questions was read. ‘X’ is such that X is greater than 1 (x: x ˃ 1), Accra Academy answered correctly; ‘X’ is less than minus 2 (x ˂ -2), Adu Gyamfi answered correctly; and ‘X’ is greater than 3 on 2 (x ˃ 3/2), Mt. Camel Girls answered rightly.

At the end of Round One (1), Accra Academy was comfortably leading with seventeen (17) points, Adu Gyamfi SHS had twelve (12) points, and Our Lady of Mount Camel Girls’ SHS had 13 points.

Accra Academy and Adu Gyamfi SHS had a perfect transition into their second round with correct answers, whilst Mt. Camel Girls remained relatively quiet in the round in a bid to protect their points.

The Accra Academy Boys continued their dominance into round three (3) with 37 points; Adu Gyamfi came second with 12 points; Mt. Camel Girls lagged with 10 points.

Again, the problem of the day was perfectly defeated by the Accra Academy boys and Adu Gyamfi SHS.

The two schools had a perfect score in Round Three (3) clinging to the Prudential life Insurance NSMQ Star award. Mt. Camel Girls gave a satisfactory attempt at the problem of the day, scoring 6 points with their effort.

All three schools were in for a fight in round 4; they risked it all with their answers, without recourse to point deductions.

However, in the end, it was the Accra Academy Boys who had utilized their chances.

Accra Aca had an impressive 57 points, Adu Gyamfi scored 32 points, and Mt. Camel Girls scored 26 points at the end of round 4.