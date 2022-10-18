RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2022 NSMQ: Accra Academy humiliates Adu Gyamfi SHS and Mt. Camel Girls

Emmanuel Tornyi

Adu Gyamfi SHS and Mt. Camel Girls gave Accra Academy a good fight, however, Accra Academy came out superior.

Accra Academy Boys NSMQ
Accra Academy Boys NSMQ

The Kumapley Auditorium, KNUST, was the battleground for a quarterfinal spot in the 2022 National Championship among Accra Academy, Adu Gyamfi Senior High School, and Our lady of Mount Camel Girls' SHS.

Read Also

Adu Gyamfi SHS and Mt. Camel Girls gave Accra Academy a good fight, however, Accra Academy came out superior.

A mathematics question welcomed the contestants to round one. Given the coordinates of a canoe drift, they all attempted but failed to calculate the distance of the drift.

However, they had settled into the contest when the next round of questions was read. ‘X’ is such that X is greater than 1 (x: x ˃ 1), Accra Academy answered correctly; ‘X’ is less than minus 2 (x ˂ -2), Adu Gyamfi answered correctly; and ‘X’ is greater than 3 on 2 (x ˃ 3/2), Mt. Camel Girls answered rightly.

At the end of Round One (1), Accra Academy was comfortably leading with seventeen (17) points, Adu Gyamfi SHS had twelve (12) points, and Our Lady of Mount Camel Girls’ SHS had 13 points.

Accra Academy NSMQ
Accra Academy NSMQ Pulse Ghana

Accra Academy and Adu Gyamfi SHS had a perfect transition into their second round with correct answers, whilst Mt. Camel Girls remained relatively quiet in the round in a bid to protect their points.

The Accra Academy Boys continued their dominance into round three (3) with 37 points; Adu Gyamfi came second with 12 points; Mt. Camel Girls lagged with 10 points.

Again, the problem of the day was perfectly defeated by the Accra Academy boys and Adu Gyamfi SHS.

The two schools had a perfect score in Round Three (3) clinging to the Prudential life Insurance NSMQ Star award. Mt. Camel Girls gave a satisfactory attempt at the problem of the day, scoring 6 points with their effort.

All three schools were in for a fight in round 4; they risked it all with their answers, without recourse to point deductions.

However, in the end, it was the Accra Academy Boys who had utilized their chances.

Accra Aca had an impressive 57 points, Adu Gyamfi scored 32 points, and Mt. Camel Girls scored 26 points at the end of round 4.

Although all schools answered the first riddle in round 5 wrongly, it was Accra Academy who carried the day with their last answer, super-oxide, to the last riddle in round 5 and clinging to the much-coveted seeded quarter-final spot.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NSMQ fans

2022 NSMQ: Here are the SHSs that qualified to one-eighth stage

Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng

British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as Finance Minister in UK

University of Cape Coast

University of Cape Coast ranked best in Ghana and 1st in West Africa

Nana Agraadaa stuns in birthday photos

Nana Agradaa slapped with new charges; remanded for 2 weeks