2022 NSMQ: Adu Gyamfi SHS prevails over Aburi Girls' SHS

It was an emotional scene at the Kumapley Auditorium, KNUST when Adu Gyamfi Senior High School beat Aburi Girls' SHS by an impressive margin in the first contest of the second day of the preliminary stage.
Adu Gyamfi SHS masterfully beat Aburi Girls' SHS and Sefwi Wiawso SHS to qualify for the one-eighth stage in the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz competition.
Adu Gyamfi proved too difficult an opposition for Aburi Girls Senior High School, a. k. a. 'the Royal beads', and Sefwi Wiawso SHS.
The contest was full of drama and tension amid exhilarating cheers and 'Jama' from the supporters of Adu Gyamfi SHS.
The contest began with the two dominant schools, Adu Gyamfi SHS and Aburi Girls’ SHS, flaunting their academic prowess over Sefwi Wiawso SHS.
Adu Gyamfi SHS prevailed in round 1 over ABUGISS by a one-point margin.
