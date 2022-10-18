2022 NSMQ: Biheco disciplines Kumaca

The contest featured Kumasi Academy SHS (KUMACA), Bishop Herman College (BIHECO), and Fiaseman SHS (FIASSEC). At the end of the first round, it seemed like a convincing win for KUMACA.

Remarkably, Bishop Herman College took the lead in the second round. With a two-point difference against Kumasi Academy SHS, the Kpando boys were in a run-up for a win.

Pulse Ghana

BIHECO effortlessly upstaged in the third round earning them the Prudential Life NSMQ star award.

It was a thrilling final round for BIHECO as they sat in a comfortable lead. Fiaseman picked up two riddles in hopes of making the mark but clearly couldn't.

It was an impressive performance from their side but a late one to see them win.

KUMACA couldn't impress enough to retain their seed, losing it to BIHECO.