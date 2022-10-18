The first contest at the Saarah-Mensah Auditorium on October 17, 2022, accentuated the Absa Bank Volta-Oti Zonal Champion: Bishop Herman College.
2022 NSMQ: Biheco disciplines Kumaca
Kumasi Academy lost its status as a seeded school to Bishop Herman College.
The contest featured Kumasi Academy SHS (KUMACA), Bishop Herman College (BIHECO), and Fiaseman SHS (FIASSEC). At the end of the first round, it seemed like a convincing win for KUMACA.
Remarkably, Bishop Herman College took the lead in the second round. With a two-point difference against Kumasi Academy SHS, the Kpando boys were in a run-up for a win.
BIHECO effortlessly upstaged in the third round earning them the Prudential Life NSMQ star award.
It was a thrilling final round for BIHECO as they sat in a comfortable lead. Fiaseman picked up two riddles in hopes of making the mark but clearly couldn't.
It was an impressive performance from their side but a late one to see them win.
KUMACA couldn't impress enough to retain their seed, losing it to BIHECO.
Bishop Herman College has forged ahead to the quarterfinals
