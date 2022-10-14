2022 NSMQ: Here are the SHSs that qualified to one-eighth stage

Some of the contests will have NSMQ champions competing against each other for a slot to the quarterfinal stage, while you make your predictions from the various fixtures, remember that no school can be underestimated in this battle of brains and wit.

Current and old students of the various schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the Cristiano Ronaldo of the contest while others brag to be the Lionel Messi of the competition.

Here are the schools that will clash at the one-eighth stage of the NSMQ competition.

Saturday 15th October 2022

Saarah-Mensah Auditorium

Bolgatanga SHS Osei Kyeretwie SHS Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS St. Louis SHS Ghanata SHS Odorgonno SHS Tamale SHS SDA SHS, Bekwai Mankranso SHS

Wesley Girls' High School Awudome SHS Mawuli School

Kumapley Auditorium

Sonrise Christian High School Abetifi Presby SHS Kumasi Wesley Girls' Sogakope SHS St. Hubert Sem. SHS Ashaiman SHS Techiman SHS Mfantsipim School Presby SHS, Suhum

Anglican SHS, Kumasi Presby SHTS Aburi Nkwatia Presby SHS

Sunday 16th October 2022

Saarah-Mensah Auditorium

Prempeh College St. Thomas Aquinas SHS Ofori Panin SHS St. Peter's SHS St. James Sem. SHS Drobo SHS KNUST SHS Kumasi High School Krobo Girls' SHS

Kumapley Auditorium

Ghana SHS, Koforidua Sakafia Islamic SHS Wesley SHS, Bekwai Konongo Odumase SHS St. Mary’s SHS, Accra Kumasi Sec. Tech Oda SHS Apam SHS St. Francis Xavier Jnr. Sem.

Monday 17th October 2022

Saarah-Mensah Auditorium

Kumasi Academy Bishop Herman College Fiaseman SHS Pope John Min. Sem. SHS West Africa SHS Fijai SHS St. Augustine's College Tamale Islamic Science SHS Achimota School

Ghana National College Mpraeso SHS Nandom SHS

Kumapley Auditorium

Accra Academy Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Girls’ SHS Adu Gyamfi SHS PRESEC, Legon Shama SHS Asanteman SHS Chemu SHS Osei Tutu SHS Toase SHS

Kanton SHS Amaniampong SHS Assin State College

Tuesday 17th October 2022

Saarah-Mensah Auditorium

Swedru SHS Notre Dame Sem. SHS Simms SHS Opoku Ware School Anlo SHS Sunyani SHS Keta SHTS University Practice SHS Nungua SHS

Kumapley Auditorium