The balloting exercise which was conducted on Thursday, October 13, 2022, saw some intriguing groupings that sent social media fans into a frenzy.
2022 NSMQ: Here are the SHSs that qualified to one-eighth stage
The 2022 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) promises to be full of excitement and suspense judging from the preliminary stage fixtures.
Some of the contests will have NSMQ champions competing against each other for a slot to the quarterfinal stage, while you make your predictions from the various fixtures, remember that no school can be underestimated in this battle of brains and wit.
Current and old students of the various schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the Cristiano Ronaldo of the contest while others brag to be the Lionel Messi of the competition.
Here are the schools that will clash at the one-eighth stage of the NSMQ competition.
Saturday 15th October 2022
Saarah-Mensah Auditorium
|Bolgatanga SHS
|Osei Kyeretwie SHS
|Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS
|St. Louis SHS
|Ghanata SHS
|Odorgonno SHS
|Tamale SHS
|SDA SHS, Bekwai
|Mankranso SHS
|Wesley Girls' High School
|Awudome SHS
|Mawuli School
Kumapley Auditorium
|Sonrise Christian High School
|Abetifi Presby SHS
|Kumasi Wesley Girls'
|Sogakope SHS
|St. Hubert Sem. SHS
|Ashaiman SHS
|Techiman SHS
|Mfantsipim School
|Presby SHS, Suhum
|Anglican SHS, Kumasi
|Presby SHTS Aburi
|Nkwatia Presby SHS
Sunday 16th October 2022
Saarah-Mensah Auditorium
|Prempeh College
|St. Thomas Aquinas SHS
|Ofori Panin SHS
|St. Peter's SHS
|St. James Sem. SHS
|Drobo SHS
|KNUST SHS
|Kumasi High School
|Krobo Girls' SHS
Kumapley Auditorium
|Ghana SHS, Koforidua
|Sakafia Islamic SHS
|Wesley SHS, Bekwai
|Konongo Odumase SHS
|St. Mary’s SHS, Accra
|Kumasi Sec. Tech
|Oda SHS
|Apam SHS
|St. Francis Xavier Jnr. Sem.
Monday 17th October 2022
Saarah-Mensah Auditorium
|Kumasi Academy
|Bishop Herman College
|Fiaseman SHS
|Pope John Min. Sem. SHS
|West Africa SHS
|Fijai SHS
|St. Augustine's College
|Tamale Islamic Science SHS
|Achimota School
|Ghana National College
|Mpraeso SHS
|Nandom SHS
Kumapley Auditorium
|Accra Academy
|Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Girls’ SHS
|Adu Gyamfi SHS
|PRESEC, Legon
|Shama SHS
|Asanteman SHS
|Chemu SHS
|Osei Tutu SHS
|Toase SHS
|Kanton SHS
|Amaniampong SHS
|Assin State College
Tuesday 17th October 2022
Saarah-Mensah Auditorium
|Swedru SHS
|Notre Dame Sem. SHS
|Simms SHS
|Opoku Ware School
|Anlo SHS
|Sunyani SHS
|Keta SHTS
|University Practice SHS
|Nungua SHS
Kumapley Auditorium
|Adisadel College
|Koforidua Sec. Tech.
|Acherensua SHS
|OLA SHS, Ho
|Adventist SHS, Bantama
|Tarkwa SHS
