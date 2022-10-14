RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2022 NSMQ: Here are the SHSs that qualified to one-eighth stage

Emmanuel Tornyi

The 2022 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) promises to be full of excitement and suspense judging from the preliminary stage fixtures.

NSMQ fans
NSMQ fans

The balloting exercise which was conducted on Thursday, October 13, 2022, saw some intriguing groupings that sent social media fans into a frenzy.

Read Also

Some of the contests will have NSMQ champions competing against each other for a slot to the quarterfinal stage, while you make your predictions from the various fixtures, remember that no school can be underestimated in this battle of brains and wit.

READ MORE: Check out the champions of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2021

Current and old students of the various schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the Cristiano Ronaldo of the contest while others brag to be the Lionel Messi of the competition.

NSMQ
NSMQ Pulse Ghana

Here are the schools that will clash at the one-eighth stage of the NSMQ competition.

Saturday 15th October 2022

Saarah-Mensah Auditorium

Bolgatanga SHS Osei Kyeretwie SHS Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS
St. Louis SHS Ghanata SHS Odorgonno SHS
Tamale SHS SDA SHS, Bekwai Mankranso SHS
Wesley Girls' High School Awudome SHS Mawuli School

Kumapley Auditorium

Sonrise Christian High School Abetifi Presby SHS Kumasi Wesley Girls'
Sogakope SHS St. Hubert Sem. SHS Ashaiman SHS
Techiman SHS Mfantsipim School Presby SHS, Suhum
Anglican SHS, Kumasi Presby SHTS Aburi Nkwatia Presby SHS

Sunday 16th October 2022

Saarah-Mensah Auditorium

Prempeh College St. Thomas Aquinas SHS Ofori Panin SHS
St. Peter's SHS St. James Sem. SHS Drobo SHS
KNUST SHS Kumasi High School Krobo Girls' SHS

Kumapley Auditorium

Ghana SHS, Koforidua Sakafia Islamic SHS Wesley SHS, Bekwai
Konongo Odumase SHS St. Mary’s SHS, Accra Kumasi Sec. Tech
Oda SHS Apam SHS St. Francis Xavier Jnr. Sem.

Monday 17th October 2022

Saarah-Mensah Auditorium

Kumasi Academy Bishop Herman College Fiaseman SHS
Pope John Min. Sem. SHS West Africa SHS Fijai SHS
St. Augustine's College Tamale Islamic Science SHS Achimota School
Ghana National College Mpraeso SHS Nandom SHS

Kumapley Auditorium

Accra Academy Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Girls’ SHS Adu Gyamfi SHS
PRESEC, Legon Shama SHS Asanteman SHS
Chemu SHS Osei Tutu SHS Toase SHS
Kanton SHS Amaniampong SHS Assin State College

Tuesday 17th October 2022

Saarah-Mensah Auditorium

Swedru SHS Notre Dame Sem. SHS Simms SHS
Opoku Ware School Anlo SHS Sunyani SHS
Keta SHTS University Practice SHS Nungua SHS

Kumapley Auditorium

Adisadel College Koforidua Sec. Tech. Acherensua SHS
OLA SHS, Ho Adventist SHS, Bantama Tarkwa SHS
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Aprede-crash-

E/R: Six persons confirmed dead in Aprede fatal accident

University of Cape Coast

University of Cape Coast ranked best in Ghana and 1st in West Africa

PAT ASIEDU

Nana Agradaa remanded in police custody

Nana Agradaa 1

Infamous evangelist, Nana Agradaa has been arrested