Presec-Legon took a comfortable lead at the end of round one of the contest as they led both schools with a huge margin of scores.
2022 NSMQ: 'Ɔdadeɛ-Presec' thrashes Asanteman SHS and Shama SHS
Presec-Legon has beaten Asanteman SHS and Shama SHS in the one-eighth stage of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
Read Also
The contest was right from the onset a downhill for Presec-Legon.
Pulse Ghana
The contestants easily sailed through taking the lead in all five rounds.
Pulse Ghana
The Odade3 boys won the contest after the 5th round with 54 points whiles Asanteman SHS and Shama recorded 45 and 14 points respectively.
Pulse Ghana
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh