2022 NSMQ: 'Ɔdadeɛ-Presec' thrashes Asanteman SHS and Shama SHS

Emmanuel Tornyi

Presec-Legon has beaten Asanteman SHS and Shama SHS in the one-eighth stage of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Presec-Legon took a comfortable lead at the end of round one of the contest as they led both schools with a huge margin of scores.

The contest was right from the onset a downhill for Presec-Legon.

The contestants easily sailed through taking the lead in all five rounds.

The Odade3 boys won the contest after the 5th round with 54 points whiles Asanteman SHS and Shama recorded 45 and 14 points respectively.

