2022 NSMQ: Here are the schools to clash at the quarterfinals stage

Emmanuel Tornyi

The quarter-final stage contests of the 2022 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz will begin on Thursday, October 20, 2022, and end on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Saarah-Mensah Auditorium, KNUST.

NSMQ fan of Presec
Some of the contests will have NSMQ champions competing against each other for a slot in the quarterfinal stage, while you make your predictions from the various fixtures, remember that no school can be underestimated in this battle of brains and wit.

Greater Accra Regional rivals, Accra Academy will meet PRESEC, Legon, as well as Pope John Min. Sem. SHS on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to see who wins to the semi-finals of the competition.

Accra Academy Boys NSMQ
Check out the tough battles ahead in the quarterfinals stage of the NSMQ competition.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Osei Kyeretwie SHS Abetifi Presby SHS Ghanata SHS
St. Hubert Sem. SHS Tamale SHS Mfantsipim School
Mawuli School Aburi Presby SHTS Prempeh College

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Ghana SHS, Koforidua St. James Sem. SHS Kumasi Sec. Tech Sch.
Kumasi High School St. Francis Xavier Sem Bishop Herman College
Accra Academy Pope John Min. Sem. SHS PRESEC, Legon
NSMQ fans
