Some of the contests will have NSMQ champions competing against each other for a slot in the quarterfinal stage, while you make your predictions from the various fixtures, remember that no school can be underestimated in this battle of brains and wit.
2022 NSMQ: Here are the schools to clash at the quarterfinals stage
The quarter-final stage contests of the 2022 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz will begin on Thursday, October 20, 2022, and end on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Saarah-Mensah Auditorium, KNUST.
Greater Accra Regional rivals, Accra Academy will meet PRESEC, Legon, as well as Pope John Min. Sem. SHS on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to see who wins to the semi-finals of the competition.
Check out the tough battles ahead in the quarterfinals stage of the NSMQ competition.
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
|Osei Kyeretwie SHS
|Abetifi Presby SHS
|Ghanata SHS
|St. Hubert Sem. SHS
|Tamale SHS
|Mfantsipim School
|Mawuli School
|Aburi Presby SHTS
|Prempeh College
Thursday, October 20, 2022
|Ghana SHS, Koforidua
|St. James Sem. SHS
|Kumasi Sec. Tech Sch.
|Kumasi High School
|St. Francis Xavier Sem
|Bishop Herman College
|Accra Academy
|Pope John Min. Sem. SHS
|PRESEC, Legon
