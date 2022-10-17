The second day of the one-eighth Stage saw a turn of events from the previous day's drastic unseeded as the first contest commenced at the Saarah-Mensah Auditorium.
2022 NSMQ: Prempeh College eliminates Thomas Aquinas SHS and Ofori Panin SHS
Prempeh College, the reigning National Champion, progresses to the quarter-final stage after defeating the preliminary stage "highest scorer" - St. Thomas Aquinas SHS and Ofori Panin SHS at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
After the displacement of seven seeds during the first day, the remaining seeded schools are more determined to protect and maintain their seeds.
The first contest at the Saarah-Mensah Auditorium featured; Prempeh College; the reigning National Champions, St. Thomas Aquinas SHS, and Ofori Panin SHS (OPASS).
At the start of the contest, Prempeh College appeared to be heading for a comfortable victory. OPASS followed closely as St. Thomas Aquinas performed unimpressively in the first round.
Prempeh College sped up and sat in a comfortable lead with the contestants from St. Thomas Aquinas SHS trying their best to match their speed.
The all-boys Accra school after a very impressive performance at the preliminary stage remained optimistic, hoping for a win in the one-eighth stage.
It was a heated final round as St. Thomas Aquinas SHS sped up in hopes of beating the reigning champions; Prempeh College.
They managed to answer correctly three out of the four riddles, earning them the Goil Riddle Bonanaza cash prize worth GH¢1200.
All hopes of seeing St. Thomas Aquinas SHS advance to the quarterfinals were misplaced as the boys couldn't rise to the occasion, leaving Prempeh College as the victors.
OPASS tried their best but it wasn't enough to see them progress to the quarterfinals.
