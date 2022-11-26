RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2023 budget: brace for more labor unrest – Gyampo warns govt

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Professor at the University of Ghana Ransford Gyampo has warned the government to prepare for more labor agitations since it is not ready to downsize.

He noted that the government is reluctant to make sacrifices hence, labor will also not sacrifice.

Prof, Gyampo speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, November 26, said “Labour will not sacrifice for as long as the government is not willing to also sacrifice. Brace yourselves for more industrial actions.”

Meanwhile, other labor unions have also expressed disappointment in the government's decision to freeze employment in the public sector as announced in the 2023 budget statement.

Some have shared their displeasure with the government's decision to freeze the hiring of public and civil servants for 2023

However, the traders union congress (TUC) has appealed to the government amid negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not to entertain any condition to embargo employment.

