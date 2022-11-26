2023 budget: brace for more labor unrest – Gyampo warns govt

Prof, Gyampo speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, November 26, said “Labour will not sacrifice for as long as the government is not willing to also sacrifice. Brace yourselves for more industrial actions.”

Meanwhile, other labor unions have also expressed disappointment in the government's decision to freeze employment in the public sector as announced in the 2023 budget statement.

Some have shared their displeasure with the government's decision to freeze the hiring of public and civil servants for 2023