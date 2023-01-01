ADVERTISEMENT
2023 promises to be seamless - Akufo Addo assures

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in a tweet wished all Ghanaians a Happy New Year.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
He indicated that 2023 will be a good year for the country, Earlier, Akufo Addo told Ghanaians that the country's economic turmoil is on a restoration road.

“Wishing you Fellow Ghanaians, a Happy and Prosperous New Year, 2023 promises to be a good one for our country,”

Akufo Addo on December 24, in his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Saturday, said the country was faced with steep hardship and is thankful the government is working to change the narrative.

“…over the last three years, we have been confronted with our captivity in Babylon moments. We had to ride turbulent storms and we were faced with the unknown.

“Indeed, there were moments where we doubted our ability to surmount these challenges.

“I am happy that despite it all we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise again.”

He believes 2023 is a year of economic restoration and uprightness.

