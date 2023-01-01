2023 promises to be seamless - Akufo Addo assures

“Wishing you Fellow Ghanaians, a Happy and Prosperous New Year, 2023 promises to be a good one for our country,”

Akufo Addo on December 24, in his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Saturday, said the country was faced with steep hardship and is thankful the government is working to change the narrative.

“…over the last three years, we have been confronted with our captivity in Babylon moments. We had to ride turbulent storms and we were faced with the unknown.

“Indeed, there were moments where we doubted our ability to surmount these challenges.

“I am happy that despite it all we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise again.”