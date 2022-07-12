2024 is not a done deal; NPP might bounce back – Franklin Cudjoe cautions NDC

According to him, it will take hard work and vigilance from the party to pull off the magic wand in the election year.

In a post on his social media handle, Franklin Cudjoe said the government can turn things around before 2024 consequently giving the NDC a run for its money.

“Meanwhile the major opposition party, the NDC should not assume 2024 is a done deal. Harder work, a very different path to the current one and VIGILANCE. The NPP may turn things around by 2024,” Franklin Cudjoe tweeted.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to break the 8-year power cycle jinx under the Fourth Republic, where power changes hands every eight years between the NDC and NPP.

However, the Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei has observed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can only win the 2024 elections if its members remain focused and united.

Pulse Ghana

"Breaking the 8 hinges on a number of ingredients but key amongst them is Unity. Until we present a united front, 'breaking the 8' would be a mantra, a mirage," he said.

"One of the demerits of Intra-Party Democracy; too much unhealthy criticism may become a weapon of attacks by the opponent," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"The government continues to do its best under the circumstances we find ourselves. We all know that our current situation is a result of happenings in the global community. Notwithstanding these issues, we believe and I know so to be true, that we shall win 2024," he stressed.