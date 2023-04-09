2.1 million jobs: Sammy Gyamfi slams Bawumia over job creation lies

"Official rate of unemployment has almost doubled from 8.4% in 2016 to 14% as of 2021, according to the GSS. Youth unemployment is at an all-time high. Massive job losses have become the order of the day due to the economic mismanagement of the Bawumia-led EMT. Yet, our unrepentant liar of a VEEP claims his government has created 2.1 million jobs. What a joke! The name BAWUMIA will occupy a comfortable place in the Guinness Book of Lies".