2.1 million jobs: Sammy Gyamfi slams Bawumia over job creation lies

His response comes on the back of Mr. Bawumia's comment during a talk to supporters in Kwahu after a health walk on Saturday morning, claiming that the Nana Addo-led administration has created 2.1 million jobs since assuming office in 2017 than the opposition NDC did.
National communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has slammed Veep Bawumia over his comment on 2.1 million jobs created since 2017.
Veep Bawumia's comment triggered a reaction from Communications officer Sammy Gyamfi who calls him out as a liar.
"Bawumia will occupy a comfortable place in the Guinness Book of Records of Lies," he said
"Official rate of unemployment has almost doubled from 8.4% in 2016 to 14% as of 2021, according to the GSS. Youth unemployment is at an all-time high. Massive job losses have become the order of the day due to the economic mismanagement of the Bawumia-led EMT. Yet, our unrepentant liar of a VEEP claims his government has created 2.1 million jobs. What a joke! The name BAWUMIA will occupy a comfortable place in the Guinness Book of Lies".
However, many reactions have been triggered by a section of Ghanaian youths, describing Veep's comment as lies.
President Akufo Addo and Dr. Bawumia and other high-profile dignitaries are in the region expected to grace some functions on the Kwahu Ridge.
