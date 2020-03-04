He said the figure cannot be true since most Ghanaians are still grappling with unemployment.

The Deputy Minister of Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby contributing to the debate in parliament on President Akufo–Addo’s state of the nation address delivered to the house on February 20 said,

“In total, since we came into office, 2,204,397 employees have been added in the employment space. Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) accounts for about 1,593,000.” But Baba Jamal has called him out saying it is false.

He said: “This is a very sad deception from the deputy minister. It is very difficult to know jobs in the informal sector. Planting for food and jobs was to support farmers and didn’t create employment opportunities.”

According to him, the government only helped train farmers and provided them with supplements to aid farming and didn’t create any jobs in the informal sector especially, farming.

He challenged Bright Wireko-Brobby to provide the statistics to support his claim. “If they provided jobs, they should provide us with the statistics and figures. What has improved? If 2 million people have moved into farming, why are we facing the current economic problems in Ghana now?