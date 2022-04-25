22-year-old KNUST student murdered over GH¢300 debt

He was found dead in a bush at Sewua.

The police said after an inspection of the body, they found a swollen neck and "blood oozing from the nostrils" adding that a stick suspected to have been used to hit the deceased was also found about twenty meters away from the body.

The Police later arrested his 25-year-old friend, Emmanuel Boateng, who confessed to the police that he owed the deceased GH¢300, and to avoid paying the money, he killed him.

Pulse Ghana

According to the police, the deceased visited Emmanuel at home at Esaso-Kwablafo near Esereso and the two later went out but he [Nana Gyamfi] did not return home until his body was discovered dead in the bush.

The suspect told the police that he lured the deceased to the bushes and murdered him.

He also stole an iPhone 11 pro max phone from the deceased, which has been retrieved by the police.

DSP Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, said "the suspect lured the deceased to a nearby [location] and killed him. According to the suspect, he owed the deceased an amount of GH¢300 and couldn’t pay up when he (the deceased) came asking, for which reason he killed him."

"We find the story a little hard to believe because why will he resort to taking his friend’s life over GH¢300? We suspect there is more and we are going to ensure we get the full details," he added.