228 new COVID-19 cases recorded with 2458 active cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded two hundred and twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of active cases to 2458.
The spread of COVID-19 in the country is showing increases, but possibly the beginning of a worrying trend as the number of active cases is over 2000.
In its latest case management update, the health authority said the country has recorded 804 deaths so far.
A total of 97,956 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since March last year and out of that number, 94,694 have recovered and discharged.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 53,734
Ashanti Region - 16,624
Western Region - 5,967
Eastern Region - 4,500
Central Region - 3,552
Volta Region - 2,643
Northern Region - 1,661
Bono Region - 1,455
Bono East Region - 1,454
Upper East Region - 1,320
Western North Region - 919
Ahafo Region - 833
Upper West Region - 500
Oti Region - 463
North East Region - 231
Savanna Region - 129
