RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

228 new COVID-19 cases recorded with 2458 active cases

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The spread of COVID-19 in the country is showing increases, but possibly the beginning of a worrying trend as the number of active cases is over 2000.

COVID-19
COVID-19

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded two hundred and twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of active cases to 2458.

Recommended articles

In its latest case management update, the health authority said the country has recorded 804 deaths so far.

A total of 97,956 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since March last year and out of that number, 94,694 have recovered and discharged.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 53,734

Ashanti Region - 16,624

Western Region - 5,967

Eastern Region - 4,500

Central Region - 3,552

Volta Region - 2,643

Northern Region - 1,661

Bono Region - 1,455

Bono East Region - 1,454

Upper East Region - 1,320

Western North Region - 919

Ahafo Region - 833

Upper West Region - 500

Oti Region - 463

North East Region - 231

Savanna Region - 129

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Soldiers demoted for beating residents in Wa

Ghana soldiers

First Lady says no to presidential spousal allowance; refunds over GHC800k to state

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Tipper-truck runs into toll-booth on Tema motorway; kills one

Tema motorway toll booth